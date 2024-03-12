Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,151.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,103.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $978.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,198 shares of company stock worth $105,103,122. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

