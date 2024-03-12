Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 2,713 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,875,000 after acquiring an additional 517,468 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after buying an additional 189,636 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS OMFL opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

