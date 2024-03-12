Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $972,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

