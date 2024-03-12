Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $878,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $247.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.24.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.