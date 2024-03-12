Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16,713.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 107,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 108,636 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 207,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 47,907 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,305,975. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.