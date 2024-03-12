Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 497 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

