Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

