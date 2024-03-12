Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $931.20 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $859.86 and its 200 day moving average is $740.94. The company has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,523 shares of company stock worth $12,189,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

