Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 782,600 shares, an increase of 1,507.0% from the February 14th total of 48,700 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 440,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,095. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,620,000.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.