Insider Selling: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Sells 26,889 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25), for a total value of £47,324.64 ($60,633.75).
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Paula Bell bought 112 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($160.72).
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Paula Bell purchased 102 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £124.44 ($159.44).
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Paula Bell acquired 102 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £124.44 ($159.44).
Spirent Communications Price Performance
SPT remained flat at GBX 177.50 ($2.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,260,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,124. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,972.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.60 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spirent Communications
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.