Insider Selling: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Sells 26,889 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25), for a total value of £47,324.64 ($60,633.75).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Paula Bell bought 112 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($160.72).

On Wednesday, January 24th, Paula Bell purchased 102 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £124.44 ($159.44).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Paula Bell acquired 102 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £124.44 ($159.44).

SPT remained flat at GBX 177.50 ($2.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,260,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,124. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,972.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.60 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 172.50 ($2.21) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Numis Securities upped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 240 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.74).

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

