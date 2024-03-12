Insider Selling: GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) insider Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($538,116.59).

GlobalData Stock Performance

DATA stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 182.10 ($2.33). The company had a trading volume of 207,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69. GlobalData Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.82). The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,630.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 195.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.64.

Get GlobalData alerts:

GlobalData Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Read More

