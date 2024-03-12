InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:IPO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.32. 38,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,288. The firm has a market cap of C$210.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.51. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.03 and a 1 year high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

