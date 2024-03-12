InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 29th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
InPlay Oil Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.61.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
