InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 29th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.