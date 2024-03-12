InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 29th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IPO stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.31. 40,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,292. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$210.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.