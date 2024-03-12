Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 165.02% from the company’s previous close.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 1.4 %

Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 464,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 16.36 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 324,729 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

