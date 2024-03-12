Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INO. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INO

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 18.3 %

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 286,662 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.