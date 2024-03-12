Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.50

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.25 ($0.89).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £125.33 million, a P/E ratio of 540.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.64.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

