Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $22.15

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.15, but opened at $21.32. Indivior shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 33,172 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 538.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
