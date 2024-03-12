Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $22.15

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.15, but opened at $21.32. Indivior shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 33,172 shares changing hands.

Indivior Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 538.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Indivior Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $1,948,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,101,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

