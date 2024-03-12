Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Down 65.8% in February

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the February 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Indiva Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NDVAF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,376. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Indiva alerts:

Indiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.