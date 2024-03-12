Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Down 65.8% in February

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the February 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Indiva Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NDVAF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,376. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
Indiva Company Profile
