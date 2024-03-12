IMA Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 272,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 72,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.