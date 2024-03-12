IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,992 shares of company stock worth $4,236,879 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 447,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

