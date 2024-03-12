IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 3,205 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for 1.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of Exelixis worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 652,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.