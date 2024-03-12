IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 180 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,069,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.53. 277,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,347. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.38 and a 200-day moving average of $193.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

