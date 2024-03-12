IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 552 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 331,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 533.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 137,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,951. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $58.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

