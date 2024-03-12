IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,763 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,073,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,305 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 596,420 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,814,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO remained flat at $22.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

