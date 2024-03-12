IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.81. The stock had a trading volume of 675,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,606. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.98. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.