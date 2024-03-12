IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $1,549.92. 116,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,278. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,666.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,495.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

