IMA Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 645,182 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 645,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,087,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 1.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. 66,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,550. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.