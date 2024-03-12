IMA Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $338,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,292. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

