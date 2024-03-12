IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Short Interest Down 94.8% in February

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the February 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of DYNI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $29.55.
IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.
