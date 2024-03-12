IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,870,973.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

