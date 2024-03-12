Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 19.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 484,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HWM traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. 1,060,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,144. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.