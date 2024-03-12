Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $208.81 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $208.81 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 130,588,044.74593899 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.53923906 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $29,546,762.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

