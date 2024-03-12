Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

