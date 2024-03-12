Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,545 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,786.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,596,000 after buying an additional 751,669 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

