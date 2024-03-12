Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $932,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 227.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,110,000 after purchasing an additional 676,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

