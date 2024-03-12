Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

T opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

