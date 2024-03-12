Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HI shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

