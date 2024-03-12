HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HgCapital Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HGT traded down GBX 6.74 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 449.26 ($5.76). 1,001,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,164. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 434.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 407.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 81.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. HgCapital Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 317 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.50 ($5.93).

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

