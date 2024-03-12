Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of HESM opened at $35.47 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

