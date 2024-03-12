Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.15. 307,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,993,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

