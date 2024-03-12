Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (HNNAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HNNAZ opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $25.64.
About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026
