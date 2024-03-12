Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.20. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 1,167,075 shares trading hands.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 2.16.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 566,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 198,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 418,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 289,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,390,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 298,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

