Head-To-Head Review: ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) vs. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ROHM has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ROHM alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM $3.76 billion 1.71 $594.78 million N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $145.62 billion 0.48 $18.90 billion $6.16 6.33

This table compares ROHM and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than ROHM.

Dividends

ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ROHM and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 7.32% 11.94% 4.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ROHM and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 2 3 2 0 2.00

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats ROHM on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ROHM

(Get Free Report)

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers. The company also offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; modules, including optical modules, wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors, as well as foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Its products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. The company was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships and importers. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.