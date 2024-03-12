HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Raised by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 2.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 501.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,401,000 after buying an additional 174,240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 623.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.2% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.87. 343,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.12. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $328.74.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.