Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.5% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.96. 527,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.20. The stock has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

