Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 258,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $90.59.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

