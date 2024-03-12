Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Conagra Brands by 35.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after buying an additional 657,170 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. 805,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,234. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.