Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,079 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of EMXC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. 768,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,829. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

