Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,465,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 157,931 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $100.65.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

